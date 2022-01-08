In some of Europe’s strictest restrictions, Italy makes the Covid vaccine mandatory for people over the age of 50.

In some of Europe’s strictest restrictions, Italy makes the Covid vaccine mandatory for those over the age of 50.

Italy has made mandatory vaccinations for people over the age of 50, one of the strictest anti-coronavirus policies ever seen in Europe.

Some government ministers have expressed strong opposition to the move, which comes as Prime Minister Mario Draghi prepares to spend nearly €200 billion in EU Covid recovery funds amid political turmoil.

Unvaccinated workers over the age of 50 can now be fired without pay under the new legislation.

Over 50s who are unvaccinated and do not work may face penalties.

Teachers and health workers were already required to be vaccinated, and since October, public and private sector office workers have been required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The option of presenting a negative test for over-50s has been removed under the new rules, and as of February 15, they can only enter the workplace if they have a health pass proving immunisation or recovery from Covid-19.

Following an explosion of Omicron over the Christmas holidays, ministers from Italy’s coalition government debated the new measures in a tense two-and-a-half-hour meeting late on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Mr Draghi reportedly told ministers, “Today’s measures are intended to preserve the health system while keeping schools and businesses open.”

“We want to slow the spread of infections and encourage Italians who haven’t been vaccinated to get vaccinated.”

The Democratic Party, which is center-left, backed the measures, while the Five Star Movement and Matteo Salvini’s hard-right Lega opposed parts of the decree.

Lega ministers won the biggest victory by removing a provision from an initial draft that would have required proof of vaccination or recovery to enter public buildings, non-essential shops, banks, post offices, and hairdressers.

The government unanimously approved a new draft of the decree, but Lega ministers later issued a statement calling the measures “without scientific foundation,” claiming that the majority of those in hospitals are “well over 60.”

“We are completely satisfied with how the negotiations went,” a Lega spokesman told me.

Our ministers blocked a measure that would have put personal safety at risk.

