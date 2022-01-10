In South Africa, tuberculosis is still a serious disease.

‘It’s one of the 16 countries that account for 93% of the global TB burden,’ says an epidemiologist to the Anadolu Agency.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

According to surveys and experts, tuberculosis (TB) is one of the leading causes of death in South Africa, killing thousands each year.

According to Jody Boffa, an epidemiologist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, “South Africa has the eighth highest TB incidence rate in the world, with a rate of 537 per 100,000 population per year.”

“It’s one of the 16 countries that account for 93% of the world’s tuberculosis burden.”

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) published a report last year stating that tuberculosis (TB) was the leading cause of death in the country in 2018.

TB-related deaths accounted for 6.0 percent of all deaths processed by Stats SA, followed by diabetes, cerebrovascular diseases, other forms of heart disease, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), among others.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), South Africa had 301,000 TB cases in 2018, with 63,000 deaths.

In 2019, an estimated 360,000 South Africans contracted tuberculosis (TB) and 58,000 died as a result of the disease.

In the three years from 2016 to 2018, TB remained the leading cause of death, according to Stats SA’s June 2021 report.

Active tuberculosis is largely caused by HIV.

According to a recent prevalence study, eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal province has the highest rate of tuberculosis in the country, with 737 cases per 100,000 people.

She claimed that HIV is a major driver of active TB because immune suppression contributes to the activation of a latent TB infection, and that “70% of the TB diagnosed in SA (South Africa) is among people living with HIV.”

People with tuberculosis (TB) are frequently stigmatized in South African communities, with many believing that those who have the disease are automatically HIV positive.

The close link between tuberculosis and HIV, according to Boffa, makes it difficult to dispel the myth that TB only affects HIV-positive people.

According to her, adherence support workers on the Connect TB project make it clear to all patients diagnosed with tuberculosis that all they did was breathe when they contracted the disease.

Connect TB is a KwaZulu-Natal project that connects people with tuberculosis symptoms to private physicians in the eThekwini district for treatment.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.