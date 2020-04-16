In South Korea, the power acclaimed for its management of the coronavirus crisis

Following the April 15 legislative elections, President Moon’s Democratic Party obtains an absolute majority of seats in Parliament. A victory that rewards the way the government has managed the Covid-19 crisis, the South Korean newspapers estimate.

“180 seats [sur 300] : absolute victory of the ruling Democratic Party ”, title this Thursday April 16 in a Hankoreh the day after the legislative elections. The left-wing newspaper says in its editorial: “The population approves and supports the broad guidelines of government policy.” Before developing:

But it is also an undeniable sign of public approval for the way the authorities handled the Covid-19. With respect for democracy and the fundamental rights of its citizens, South Korea has mobilized all its forces to curb the epidemic. The world cites our country as an example. ”

President Moon’s popularity has continued to climb since the start of the crisis, reaching 55.7% favorable opinion, his best score since October 2018, according to a poll published on April 16 by the Seoul Shimun.

In the aftermath of this election, the online media Pressian consider that “The Democratic Party is riding on the back of a tiger”. In other words, he must go to the end of his mission without weakening, without getting off his mount otherwise he risks being swallowed by the wild beast. “The ruling party will now have nothing to stop it from implementing reforms”, asserts the newspaper, recalling that the Parliament was not very effective during this first half of the presidential mandate because of recurring quarrels between the party and the

[…]

Jeong Eun-Jin