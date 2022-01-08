In Southeast Turkey, three Turkish soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack.

In SE Turkiye, three Turkish soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack.

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, soldiers were killed in a blast in Akcakale, near the Syrian border.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The National Defense Ministry said on Saturday that three Turkish soldiers were killed when a terrorist-planted bomb went off near the country’s Syrian border.

According to the ministry, the soldiers were “martyred due to a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) in the southeastern Sanliurfa province’s border district of Akcakale.”

Although the ministry did not say which terrorist group was responsible for the attack, Akcakale is located near areas in northern Syria where the PKKYPG terror group is active.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has killed nearly 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.