In southeast Turkiye, a new family joins the anti-PKK sit-in.

In southeast Turkiye, another family joins the anti-PKK sit-in.

Protesters hope to reunite with their children who were kidnapped by a terror group and forcibly recruited.

DIYARBAKIR (Turkey), DIYARBAKIR (Turkey), DIYARBAKIR (T

Another family joined the sit-in protest against the PKK in southeast Diyarbakir province, which is now in its 891st day, in the hopes of reuniting with a loved one who had been kidnapped by the terror group.

Remzi Celik joined the protest after his sister, Rujbin, was forcibly recruited by the PKK while studying at Dicle University in 2015.

“My sister would finish her education and become a teacher, a helpful child of this country,” he predicted.

“My father died of a heart attack caused by sadness.”

Celik stated that he would continue to protest until Rujbin is returned, and he urged her to flee the terror group and surrender to security forces.

Since the beginning of September,

Families have been camping outside the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (HDP) offices in Diyarbakir for 885 days as of March 3, 2019.

According to the Turkish government, the party has ties to the PKK.

Since then, protests have spread to other provinces such as Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, has killed over 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.

Because of the HDP’s alleged terrorism ties, state prosecutors have filed a case with Turkiye’s top court to close it down.

* Ali Murat Alhas is the author of this piece.