In southeastern Brazil, 7 people were killed when a canyon wall collapsed.

According to a spokesman for the fire department, after contacting state hospitals, some people who were listed as missing were found.

ANKARABUENOS AIRES is a city in Argentina.

According to local authorities, a canyon wall collapsed on speedboats in a lake in southeastern Brazil on Saturday, killing at least seven people.

According to local sources, a rockslide in Lago de Furnas near Capitolio damaged four boats, two of which sank, and video of the incident went viral on social media.

Three missing people were discovered on a boat called Jesus that was directly hit by the rock, according to the Minas Gerais Fire Department.

The accident had left 20 people missing, according to Fire Chief Edgard Estevo.

The search and rescue operations will continue, but divers will take a break from their night work because it is dangerous.

According to Pedro Aihara, a spokesman for the Brazilian fire department, some of the missing people were found after contacting state hospitals.

Many victims were taken to hospitals across the state after the accident, and 20 were listed as missing due to a lack of cross-listing, according to Aihara.

On Twitter, Minas Governor Romeu Zema said the incident occurred “due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a stone wall in Lago de Furnas, in Capitolio.”

“Minas’ government is present from the start through the Civil Defense and Fire Department.”

“Recovery efforts are still underway,” he said.

The incident will be investigated by the navy.

Gozde Bayar wrote this piece.

Authorities say a slab of rock has fallen on boats in Lago de Furnas due to heavy rain.