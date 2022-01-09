In southeastern Brazil, six people were killed when a canyon wall collapsed, according to local media.

Authorities say a slab of rock has fallen on boats in Lago de Furnas due to heavy rain.

According to media reports, at least six people were killed Saturday in southeastern Brazil when a canyon wall collapsed on speedboats in a lake.

According to local sources, a rockslide in Lago de Furnas near Capitolio damaged four boats, two of which sank, and video of the incident went viral on social media.

At least 30 people were hurt, and some of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to fire chief Edgard Estevo, 20 people are missing as a result of the accident.

Search and rescue operations are continuing, but divers will take a break from their night work because it is dangerous.

The incident occurred “due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a stone wall in Lago de Furnas, in Capitolio,” according to Romeu Zema, the governor of Minas.

“Minas’ government is present from the start through the Civil Defense and Fire Department.”

“Recovery efforts are still underway,” he said.

The incident will be investigated by the navy.

