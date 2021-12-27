In southeastern Turkey, another family joins anti-PKK protests.

In southeastern Turkey, another family joins an anti-PKK protest.

In Diyarbakir province, the number of families taking part in an anti-PKK sit-in has risen to 250.

On Monday, a new family joined the ongoing protests in southeastern Turkey against the PKK terror group.

Families whose children have been abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group have camped outside the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) offices in Diyarbakir, a party the Turkish government claims has ties to the PKK.

Since then, protests have spread to other provinces such as Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari.

Adil Timur has joined the protest in Diyarbakir for his brother Nurettin, who was kidnapped by the PKK terror group seven years ago, bringing the total number of families involved in the sit-in to 250.

“He vanished a year after my mother died.

“It’s been seven years since we’ve heard from my brother,” he said.

He declared, “I will not leave (the protest site) until my brother returns,” and urged Nurettin to surrender to Turkish forces.

The families also staged a protest march, shouting anti-PKK slogans like “There is no way to terror,” “Turk-Kurds are brothers, HDP is treacherous,” “Martyrs are immortal, our land is indivisible,” and “Mothers’ revolt will defeat the PKK.”

During the demonstrations, the families carried Turkish flags, photos of their children, and anti-PKK banners and posters.

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, over the course of its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey.

