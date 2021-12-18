In southeastern Turkey, archaeologists have discovered a 1,600-year-old weaving workshop.

In southeastern Turkey, archaeologists discovered a 1,600-year-old weaving workshop.

Excavation efforts bear fruit in one of Commagene’s largest cities.

Turkey’s ADIYAMAN

During excavation work in Perrhe, an ancient city in the kingdom of Commagene, archeologists discovered a 1,600-year-old weaving workshop as well as weight stones used to turn wool into rope. The remains of Perrhe can be found in the Turkish city of Adiyaman.

Since the early 2000s, excavations at the ancient site have uncovered a variety of artifacts, including a historical Roman fountain, various architectural structures, and several aqueducts this year alone.

The arrival of winter slowed excavation work, according to Mehmet Alkan, director of the Adiyaman Museum.

“We’ve identified residential architecture and buildings of civil architecture in the excavations we’ve been doing in a field of about 1,000 square meters.”

We believe that earthquakes between the sixth and seventh centuries damaged Perrhe’s residential architecture, based on these structures,” Alkan said.

He went on to say that the findings revealed small-scale grain production in the area, as well as cisterns, crushing vessels, and Pompeian-style millstones.

Ali Murat Alhas contributed to this article.