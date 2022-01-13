In southeastern Turkiye, another family joins anti-PKK protests.

Cigdem Adak joins a sit-in in Diyarbakir province after his son was kidnapped when he was only 17 years old.

On Thursday, a new family joined the ongoing sit-in in southeastern Turkiye against the PKK terrorist group.

Families whose children have been kidnapped or forcedly recruited by the PKK terror group have camped outside the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) offices in Diyarbakir, a party the Turkish government claims has ties to the PKK.

Demonstrations have since spread to Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari, among other provinces.

Cigdem Adak, a mother from the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, joined the Diyarbakir protest for her 17-year-old son Enes, who was kidnapped by the PKK terror group.

Adak claimed that her son was abducted from the Siverek district and taken to the mountains.

“I want my child back from HDP,” Adak said, referring to the terror group’s deception of children and youth.

“Don’t worry, son; the state is always with us.”

“Find a way out, and flee,” she added.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, has killed over 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.

Gozde Bayar wrote this piece.