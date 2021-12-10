In southern Mexico, a truck collides with a bridge, killing 54 migrants and injuring 53 more.

In southern Mexico, a truck collides with a bridge, killing 54 migrants and injuring 53 others.

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico — Authorities say a cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over a highway in southern Mexico, killing at least 53 people and injuring dozens more.

According to the federal Attorney General’s Office, the preliminary death toll is 53, with three injured people in critical condition.

About 21 of the injured had serious wounds, according to Luis Manuel Moreno, the head of the Chiapas state civil defense office. They were taken to local hospitals.

The accident happened on a highway leading to the state capital of Chiapas.

Victims were strewn across the pavement and inside the freight compartment of the truck, according to photos taken at the scene.

The dead and injured migrants were piled into a heap inside the collapsed freight container, with some struggling to free themselves from the weight of bodies piled atop them, according to video footage.

Later, rescue workers laid the dead in rows of white sheets on the asphalt, side by side.

The victims appeared to be Central American immigrants, though their nationalities were not confirmed.

Some of the survivors, according to Moreno, were from Guatemala, a neighboring country.

Survivor Celso Pacheco of Guatemala, who was sitting on the pavement next to the overturned trailer, said the truck seemed to be speeding before losing control under the weight of the migrants inside.

According to Pacheco, there were migrants from Guatemala and Honduras on board, with eight to ten young children.

He claimed he was attempting to enter the United States but that he would now be deported to Guatemala.

Rescuers attempted to separate the injured from the dead from a tangle of humanity inside the flipped trailer.

Among the wreckage, dazed victims stumbled.

Ambulances raced victims to three hospitals, carrying three to four injured each, according to Marco Antonio Sánchez, director of the Chiapas Firefighter Institute.

They loaded ambulances into pickup trucks when there weren’t enough, he said.

“I deeply regret the tragedy in Chiapas state,” Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei wrote on Twitter. “I express my solidarity with the victims’ families, to whom we will offer all the…

