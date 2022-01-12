In southern Somalia, one out of every two children is underweight due to chronic malnutrition, according to a new report.

According to Save the Children, figures show the impact of the drought on families’ ability to feed their infants adequately.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU, is one of the world’s most dangerous cities

Save the Children reported on Wednesday that one in every two children in southern Somalia is underweight due to chronic malnutrition as a result of the country’s ongoing deadly drought, which has devastated many people.

The UK-based charity said in a statement that “nearly half of children under the age of five in the Baidoa district of southern Somalia suffer from chronic malnutrition, impeding their physical and mental growth.”

According to the group, the figures show the devastating impact of the prolonged and worsening drought, as well as families’ decreasing ability to provide adequate food to infants.

“The ongoing drought in Somalia is expected to worsen in the coming months,” it stated.

According to Save The Children, chronic malnutrition in Southern Somalia, particularly in Baidoa, increased 30% in 2019 and 48% in 2021.

Chronic malnutrition is linked to irreversible long-term outcomes, such as impaired intellectual development, and is caused by poor nutrition, repeated infections, and a lack of psychosocial stimulation in a child’s first years of life.

According to international humanitarian organizations, more than 90% of Somalia is currently experiencing drought, with the southern and central regions suffering the most.

The drought has killed livestock and destroyed farms, dried up water sources, and caused hunger and displacement.

On Monday, the United Nations (UN) allocated (dollar)17 million to the worsening drought.

Last year, insecurity and conflict forced 777,000 Somalis to flee their homes, according to a statement released by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs late Monday.

“Overall, more than 2.9 million people have been displaced within the country, making it one of the world’s highest figures,” it said.

The majority of internally displaced people live in precarious situations and require assistance in order to survive.

Drought had forced the UN to issue an alert because the Shabelle River had reached historically low levels.

According to the UN, more than 7.7 million Somalis, or nearly half of the country’s population, will require humanitarian assistance.

Somalia is experiencing one of the worst droughts in decades due to climate change.

In late December, the presidency told Anadolu Agency that the country is facing climate threats despite the fact that it has not contributed to carbon emissions, and blamed industrialized nations for the climate change that the Horn of Africa nation is experiencing.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble declared the situation a “national humanitarian emergency” in November.