In southern Turkiye, a rare sooty shearwater was seen.

In Hatay, Turkiye’s southern province, the endangered sooty shearwater bird, which lives in the oceans, was spotted.

Birdwatchers Emin Yogurtcuoglu, Murat Bozdogan, and Ahu Ilbeyi spotted the bird, also known as Ardenna grisea, off the coast of Samandag near the Mileyha Wetland, a migratory bird sanctuary.

Because of their dark plumage, sooty shearwaters are given the name “sooty.”

Long-distance migratory birds breed mostly on small islands in the South Pacific and South Atlantic Oceans.

387 of Turkiye’s 494 listed birds have been spotted in Hatay, according to Yogurtcuoglu.

“Every wetland and every natural habitat here is of extra importance,” the birdwatcher explained, noting that the province is a popular stopover for birds migrating from Anatolia and Europe.

Hatay, he explained, is a place where birds migrate every season, bringing a diverse range of bird species with them.

He also mentioned that the sooty shearwater is an ocean bird that has never been seen in the country before.

“This ocean bird is only seen in small numbers in the Mediterranean.

“To be honest, we’ve been looking for this bird in Hatay or on Turkiye’s southern coast for years,” he added.

“We thought that in very strong storms, it could be dragged from the inland sea to the shore,” he said, noting that many birdwatchers thought the sooty shearwater would come out but couldn’t see it.

On stormy days, Yogurtcuoglu and his friends tried unsuccessfully to go out into the field with their telescopes to scan the open sea.

“We wanted to make a difference, so we took a small boat out to the open (sea).”

It was the very first bird to approach us.

“It was a thrilling experience,” he said.

He also mentioned that Turkiye is only six species away from reaching the 500-species mark, which he described as “a very good number for the country.”