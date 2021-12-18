In space-related issues, we should act as humanity, not as nations, according to a Turkish official.

In space-related issues, we should act as humanity, not nations: Turkish official

According to the head of the Turkish Space Agency, “we have partnerships with seven countries on several projects.”

According to the head of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), we should act as humanity, not nations, when it comes to space issues, and Turkey already has partnerships with seven countries on several projects.

According to Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, the proper implementation of Turkey’s National Space Program (NSP) “would benefit not only Turkey, but also neighboring countries and regions.”

“These benefits include establishing global partnerships by sharing challenging and peaceful goals; inspiring society, particularly the younger generations, through collective and individual efforts; and enabling economic expansion and new business opportunities,” Yildirim told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview to commemorate TUA’s third anniversary.

TUA’s goal, according to Yildirim, is to strengthen relationships with international partners, collaborate to address humanity’s most pressing issues, and forge new bilateral partnerships and expand existing ones.

TUA has signed space-related agreements with Azerbaijan, Hungary, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Japan, and Mexico, according to Yildirim, who also stated that talks with the US, Russian, and Chinese institutions are ongoing.

“TUA is also in New Space, a brand-new space arena.

We maintain close ties with private businesses.

“We’re in talks with a number of companies, including Space X, Airbus, and Thales Alenia,” he said.

“By strengthening our bilateral ties, we will be able to participate in and contribute to some of the world’s most important commercial and scientific endeavors, as well as the dynamic and emerging space economies,” he said.

‘The absence of Turkey in space is intolerable.’

“Turkey’s absence in space is unacceptable,” Yildirim said of the NSP and its importance.

“You can’t defend your rights in that place if you’re not in there.”

As a result, we must strengthen and expand our presence in space.

“We are adamant about continuing our efforts in this direction,” Yildirim said.

According to Yildirim, Turkey’s space policy prioritizes national and domestic resources and capabilities, making it a top priority to build a space ecosystem within the country.

“In this ecosystem, dynamic entrepreneurs and other private-sector actors also play a role.”

NSP, according to Yildirim, aims to make Turkey a capable player in the space field, with all strategic goals set for the program.

