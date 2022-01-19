In Spain, a fire at a nursing home kills six people and injures seventeen others.

In Spain, a fire at a nursing home kills six people and injures 17.

Authorities said Wednesday that six residents of a nursing home in eastern Spain died after a fire broke out in the middle of the night.

According to Ximo Puig, Valencia’s regional leader, another 17 residents were hospitalized, with three in critical condition.

70 residents were reportedly evacuated from the nursing home in the municipality of Moncada, just north of Valencia, according to firefighters.

The fire appears to have started in a bedroom on the second floor, according to firefighter chief José Basset of Spanish news agency EFE.

When firefighters arrived, “there was a large number of people asking for help who were trapped by the smoke,” he said.

People in the municipality of Moncada, just north of Valencia, Spain, look towards a nursing home after a fire on Wednesday, January.

19th, 2022

AP (Alberto Saiz)

The Civil Guard police force in Spain is investigating the cause of the fire, according to Puig.

A short-circuit in a mechanism linked to an oxygen tank, according to investigators, may have started it all.

“Right now, the most important thing is for those who were injured to recover,” Puig said.

Moncada’s municipal government has declared three days of mourning, with flags at half-staff on the town hall building.

At noon local time, officials have requested a minute of silence.

During the worst months of the coronavirus pandemic, Spain’s nursing homes, like those in many other countries, were particularly hard hit.

