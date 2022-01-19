In Spain, the world’s oldest man died at the age of 112 years.

According to Guinness World Records, Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia was named the world’s oldest living man in September, at 112 years and 211 days.

On February 1st, he was born in Leon’s northwestern province.

He married Antonina, his wife of seven daughters, on November 11, 1909.

Garcia avoided enlistment in the 1936 Spanish Civil War due to his short stature of 1.50 m (4.92 ft), instead establishing a successful shoemaking business, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

He was also a football fan and player who founded a local amateur team.

Garcia has seven daughters, 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren to look after.