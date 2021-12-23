In Spain’s Catalonia region, new COVID measures are facing opposition.

In Spain’s Catalonia region, new COVID measures are being met with opposition.

The prosecutor’s office has written to the president, claiming that these actions are in violation of people’s basic rights.

On Thursday, the Spanish judiciary pushed back against new COVID-19 restrictions in Catalonia, Spain.

The prosecutor’s office in the northwest argued against the government’s request to impose a curfew and limit meetings to a maximum of 10 people.

In a letter to Catalonia’s High Court of Justice, the office stated that such restrictions on fundamental rights are “severe, extensive, and very restrictive,” and that they are not “necessary.”

To impose such restrictions, the Catalan government needs judicial approval.

However, opposition to the new restrictions emerged just one day after Spain reported the highest number of virus cases since the pandemic began, with over 60,000 cases.

On Tuesday, the previous all-time high of 49,000 daily infections was surpassed, eclipsing the previous high set in January.

The skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases is most likely due to Omicron and an increase in social activity around the holidays.

Vaccines and masks are being used by Spain’s central government to combat the new COVID-19 wave, despite a record number of cases.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Cabinet approved a requirement to wear masks outside on Thursday, following Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s announcement of the restriction following a meeting with regional leaders on Wednesday.

In Spain, 90% of the population aged 12 and up has received full immunization, with 74% of those aged 60 and up receiving booster shots.