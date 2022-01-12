In Sri Lanka, a former Jamaat-e-Islami chief has been released on bail.

In Sri Lanka, a former Jamaat-e-Islami leader has been released on bail.

According to sources, counterterrorism police arrested Rasheed Hajjul Akbar in March 2021.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to sources, a Colombo court on Wednesday released the former chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sri Lanka on bail.

“Our lawyers challenged Usthadh Rasheed Hajjul Akbar’s detention in the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka as an illegal detention based on fundamental rights violations,” sources close to the case told Anadolu Agency from Colombo.

The counterterrorism and investigation division of the Sri Lankan police arrested Akbar, 61, in March of last year.

“The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing in the case for December.

The government’s top lawyer agreed to release Akbar on bail on July 17, according to the sources.

The family of Akbar lives in Mawanella, which is about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Colombo.

He was arrested in August 2019 after the Easter bombings in April of that year, which killed over 250 people.

From 1994 to 2018, Akbar was the leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami Sri Lanka.

“There is no indictment against him,” the sources said, “and the attorney general agreed in court to release him on bail.”

The Sri Lankan government can “keep a person in detention for at least 18 months without producing him in court” under the anti-terrorism act.