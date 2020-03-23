In Syria, the coronavirus will spread like wildfire among the refugees

In an interview with the newspaper Milliyet, the president of the Turkish Red Crescent is concerned about the risk of the virus spreading in the Turkish-controlled refugee camps in northern Syria, which are home to one million people.

As Turkey mobilized to prevent the spread of the current coronavirus worldwide, the health situation across the border [en territoire syrien, où la Turquie gère des camps de fortune qui accueillent près d’un million de réfugiés ayant fui les combats dans la province d’Idlib] is very disturbing. Because of the civil war that has been going on for years [2011], living conditions and hygiene are particularly degraded.

The risk is great that the coronavirus will spread in Syria, whose medical structures have been badly damaged by the civil war, and will eventually reach the refugee camps in the northwest of the country, where the density of population prohibits the establishment appropriate hygiene and social distancing measures.

As the president of the Turkish Red Crescent explains, Dr. Kerem Kinik: “There are almost a million people massed at our border in the Idlib region. They are housed in camps that we have built, in mosques, schools, under

Sells collected by Tunca Bengin

