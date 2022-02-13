In Tanzania, community radio is helping to combat climate change.

In Tanzania, community radio is used to combat climate change.

On World Radio Day, an interactive radio show teaches farmers how to practice climate-smart agriculture.

In the face of severe and unpredictable weather patterns, Tanzanian smallholder farmers who rely solely on rain-fed agriculture have turned to radio to protect their livelihoods from the whims of nature, rather than whining about the ultimate injustice of climate change.

Farmers who have had low crop yields due to a combination of prolonged dry spells, diseases, and extreme weather can now learn how to cope with climate change by listening to a radio broadcast.

The interactive radio show, which is broadcast twice weekly by MoshiFM from Moshi town in the East African country’s northeastern region, is designed to provide farmers in the drought-stricken Same district with relevant weather and farming information so that they can improve their yields and access better markets for their crops.

New farming abilities

Climate change poses a serious threat to the food and economic security of smallholder farmers across most of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Farmers, on the other hand, have demonstrated their ability to learn new farming practices and skills, which have helped them build resilience and eventually adapt to climate change, with the help of weather and agricultural experts.

Although collecting information about various climate-smart techniques for small-scale farmers in remote rural areas was a difficult task, experts say radio is a more effective and efficient medium for reaching farmers affected by climate change.

Farmers have been able to cope with changing environmental challenges thanks to interactive radio shows like MoshiFM’s “Hekaheka vijijini,” which airs on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The radio station has been collaborating with other organizations to create climate change adaptation programming.

Hekaheka vijijini’s program manager, Evans Lyatuu, said the show aimed to reach out to over 8,000 farmers who grow onions, vegetables, maize, rice, and bananas.

He told Anadolu Agency, “Our innovative and interactive programs provide farmers with important information they need to cope with climate change, as well as agricultural techniques tailored to their specific needs.”

They regularly invite agricultural experts to discuss important issues affecting farmers, according to him, in order to reduce the amount of time they spend visiting farmers one-on-one.

“It’s a very interactive program…”

Farmers can call in and ask specific questions.

