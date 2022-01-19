In Tanzania, giant rats are assisting scientists in their efforts to eradicate tuberculosis.

According to a Tanzanian NGO, rodents can detect tuberculosis with 85% accuracy, preventing over 116,000 new infections.

Tanzania’s capital, Dar es Salaam

Tanzanian scientists are putting rats’ highly developed sense of smell to good use by assisting in the rapid and accurate detection of tuberculosis at public hospitals.

The Belgian non-governmental organization APOPO has trained African giant pouched rats to detect the highly contagious — and often deadly — disease caused by a bacterial infection of the lungs.

In addition, the rats have been found to outperform traditional testing methods in terms of accuracy, speed, and cost, assisting in the diagnosis of thousands in Tanzania, one of the world’s 30 tuberculosis high-burden countries, as case numbers rise.

Infection on the rise

Tuberculosis-related deaths are on the rise for the first time in a decade, according to a 2021 global tuberculosis report, due to reduced access to diagnosis and treatment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuberculosis, like COVID-19, can cause coughing, which allows it to spread to new hosts as an airborne disease.

After the coronavirus, it is the world’s second-leading infectious killer.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tuberculosis infects about a quarter of the world’s population.

Though most people do not show symptoms and cannot infect others, having the tuberculosis bacteria in their bodies puts them at a 5-10% risk of becoming ill.

Official figures show that there are 253 symptomatic infections for every 100,000 people in Tanzania, with the port city of Dar es Salaam accounting for 20% of all cases.

According to Joseph Soka, APOPO’s program manager, the non-profit collaborated with multiple partners to reach out to specific target groups in the community in order to break the chain of transmission while also raising awareness and encouraging people who need medical help to seek it.

According to Soka, trained rats can detect tuberculosis with an accuracy of up to 85%, compared to smear microscopy using sputum, or mucus from a patient’s lower airways, which has a sensitivity range of 20% to 60%.

“We use the rats to re-evaluate human sputum samples delivered,” Soka explained. “One rat can screen 100 samples in just 20 minutes.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.