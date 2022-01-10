In Tanzania, the role of biogas energy is shifting.

In Tanzania, biogas energy is reshaping gender roles.

Men actively participate in biogas processing during energy conservation week, relieving women of the burden of gathering firewood.

Tanzania’s LUNYANYWI

Biogas technology for household energy needs is changing gender roles in Tanzania, with men becoming more involved in energy production and easing family responsibilities, particularly firewood collection, which is typically carried out by women and girls.

According to local analysts for energy saving week, which runs from January 11 to 18, biogas plays an important role in helping rural communities meet their growing energy needs while reducing their carbon footprint and the burden of collecting firewood.

Over 70% of Tanzanians living in rural areas lack access to electricity and rely on firewood charcoal and kerosene for cooking and lighting.

The use of firewood for cooking has put a strain on the country’s forest cover, causing rain patterns to change.

In rural areas, women and girls who rely heavily on firewood face higher labor and health costs.

Low energy prices

However, as women migrate away from wood-based energy sources, the rising use of biogas at the household level has yielded positive results, experts say, helping to combat climate change, lower energy costs, and reduce demand on natural resources.

Biogas technology has also reduced the time and energy spent by women and girls collecting firewood, as well as protecting them from direct indoor smoke exposure.

Aneth Kaaya of Lunyanywi village in the Njombe region of the southern highlands has tried many times to persuade her husband to help her collect firewood, but she has been unsuccessful because he considers it women’s work.

Every day, the 34-year-old mother of four spent up to three hours gathering firewood for cooking.

“It was very difficult,” she told Anadolu Agency, “because when the temperature drops, some of the sticks become wet and are difficult to light.”

However, since she installed a biogas digester that uses cow dung, her family’s responsibilities have shifted.

Kaaya’s husband, who used to shirk domestic duties, now assists in the dumping of dung into the digester, allowing his wife to focus on the farm.

“Biogas is a lifesaver for our family; it’s inexpensive and simple to use,” she said.

Despite the unpleasant odor of decomposing cow dung, Kaaya’s husband said he enjoys shoveling it from the family’s dairy herd and feeding it into the digester that has been installed nearby.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.