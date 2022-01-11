In Tel Aviv, a far-right Israeli mob assaults an Anadolu Agency cameraman.

Anadolu Agency cameraman in Tel Aviv is attacked by a far-right Israeli mob.

While waiting outside a hospital where former hunger striker Hisham Abu Hawwash is being treated, Faiz Abu Rmeleh was beaten by a mob.

JERUSALEM ISRAEL

On Wednesday, far-right Israelis attacked an Anadolu Agency cameraman in Tel Aviv, the country’s capital, in front of a hospital where a high-profile Palestinian prisoner is being treated.

While waiting in front of the Assaf Harofeh Hospital, Faiz Abu Rmeleh got into an argument with a far-right Israeli mob.

When the Israelis found out that Abu Rmeleh was working for the Anadolu Agency as a cameraman, they verbally abused and physically assaulted him.

At least two of the assailants were apprehended by Israeli police.

Abu Rmeleh was badly beaten and given first aid before being taken to the hospital.

Abu Rmeleh was reporting on the case of Hisham Abu Hawwash, a Palestinian who went on a 141-day hunger strike to protest his arrest without trial under Israel’s administrative detention policy.

According to his lawyer, Abu Hawwash agreed to call off his hunger strike after Israel agreed to release him in February.

number 26

Abu Hawwash has been receiving treatment at the hospital since ending his hunger strike.