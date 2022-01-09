In Tel Aviv, an Israeli far-right mob assaults an Anadolu Agency cameraman.

While waiting outside a hospital where former hunger striker Hisham Abu Hawwash is being treated, Faiz Abu Rmeleh was beaten by a mob.

On Wednesday, far-right Israelis attacked an Anadolu Agency cameraman in Tel Aviv, the country’s capital, in front of a hospital where a high-profile Palestinian prisoner is being treated.

While waiting in front of the Assaf Harofeh Hospital, Faiz Abu Rmeleh got into an argument with a far-right Israeli mob.

When the Israelis found out that Abu Rmeleh was working for the Anadolu Agency as a cameraman, they verbally abused and physically assaulted him.

At least two of the assailants were apprehended by Israeli authorities.

Abu Rmeleh, who had been badly beaten, received first aid before being taken to the hospital.

Hisham Abu Hawwash, a Palestinian, went on a 141-day hunger strike to protest his arrest without trial under Israel’s administrative detention policy.

Abu Hawwash agreed to suspend his hunger strike after Israel agreed to release him on February, according to his lawyer.

27.

Abu Hawwash has been receiving medical treatment at the hospital since ending his hunger strike.