In terms of climate change, what will happen now that COP26 is over?

Glasgow was destined to be a major COP26 event from the start.

At a similar UN summit in Paris in 2015, countries laid out formal plans to reduce emissions, but the combined commitments fell far short of keeping warming to a safe level.

By requiring countries to submit new plans every five years, the Paris Agreement aimed to close the “emissions gap.”

Glasgow was supposed to be a major test of the system’s ability to produce results because it was the first deadline in the cycle.

It only succeeded in part.

Because of pledges made in Paris, the world is on track for 3.

The world will have warmed by 2°C by the end of the century. In Glasgow, bolder pledges lowered the number to 2.

The temperature has risen by 4°C.

Scientists warn, however, that if global warming is to be kept below 1., emissions reductions must accelerate quickly this year.

Going into Glаsgow, it was clear that the world couldn’t afford to wait another five years for а new set of commitments.

As a result, at COP26, countries agreed to return the following year with new pledges to reduce emissions more rapidly before 2030.

It establishes the UN summit, to be held in Egypt next year, as a watershed moment for the 1.

The target temperature is 5°C.

It was also agreed that the United Nations would release an annual report summarizing the impact of all national pledges in order to determine how far the 1.

The global warming target is set at 5 degrees Celsius.

This effectively disrupts the five-year cycle based on PARIS, replacing it with an annual inventory that will put countries under constant pressure to do more.

This could be Glasgow’s most important legacy.

The 26th Pаrties Conference (COP26) was the first major COP since Pаris.

Every year, however, the world will host a major climate summit.