In Thailand, a British man was ‘beheaded’ with a SICKLE, and another is fighting for his life after a knife rampage by locals.

After a knife rampage by locals in Thailand, a British man was ‘beheaded’ with a SICKLE and another is fighting for his life.

The two were assaulted in the early hours of this morning in Kanchanaburi, in the country’s south west.

According to local reports, the dead British man, 49, from Somerset, was discovered face-down in a pool of blood with knife wounds on his neck.

He died on the spot.

His British pal, 55, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, was seriously injured and is currently fighting for his life in hospital.

After what cops believe was an argument over noise, the two were attacked by a local Thai man wielding a machete-style blade.

The British friends had been drinking beer and listening to loud music around 3 a.m. when they were attacked, according to police.

In connection with the attack, police arrested a 22-year-old Thai man.

According to reports in the local press, the suspect has a history of mental health issues.

In 2004, two more British citizens were attacked and killed.

Kanchanaburi is a city in the Thai province of Kanchanaburi

Adam Lloyd, 25, and Vanessa Arscott, 24, had been backpacking in Thailand for two months when they were shot by an off-duty police officer.

“We are in contact with the Royal Thai Police following the death of one British man and the hospitalization of another in Thailand and are ready to provide consular support,” a Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said.