In the 1990s, the must-have toys for every Glasgow kid were

In the 1990s, these were the must-have toys for every Glasgow kid.

Glasgow kids in the 1990s, heavily influenced by television and movies, had a long list of must-have items on their letters to Santa.

We examine the ones that were at the very top of the (Christmas) tree.

Various fashion trends, films, and television shows have influenced the must-have Christmas toys of the year over the years, and they do, in retrospect, capture a part of what it was like to grow up in a particular decade.

They were the kinds of gifts you couldn’t imagine your own children playing with now, or that your parents had to stand in line for at 6 a.m. to ensure you got it.

Before there were apps, Xbox consoles, or iPhones, most people’s Christmas wish lists included plush toys, milk caps, and interactive pets.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja (Hero) Turtles, the 8-bit Game Boy, and, of course, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story all made their debut in the 1990s, according to Mirror Online.

Here are a few of the decade’s must-have Christmas toys.

The popular action figures were based on the original comic series to a large extent.

Many kids will recall rushing home after school to watch the cartoon and play with their turtle toys while singing the theme song, “heroes in a half shell.”

Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are ninjutsu-trained brothers who fight evil in New York City.

Because all of the characters ate pizza, the show’s popularity is likely to have boosted national pizza sales.

The first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures were based heavily on the original comic series, which had a much darker tone than the later cartoon.

In total, 30 million units were sold around the world.

A film reboot is planned for 2023, as the series is still popular today.

Are you familiar with the Tetris theme music?

The Nintendo Game Boy was a complete revelation when it was released three decades ago, despite its small screen and dull green background.

The 8-bit Game Boy is a symbol of childhood for many gamers, and many will recall the Game Link cable, which allowed two Game Boys to be connected together for multiplayer fun.

In addition to the Tetris theme.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.