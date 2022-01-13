In the 2022 Pa. Rodeo Queen Pageant, women and teens put their horsemanship skills to the test.

When you combine a beauty pageant with horseback riding, you get the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s 2022 Rodeo Queen Pageant.

Contestants were put through a series of challenges during the pageant, which took place earlier today, including sharing interesting facts about themselves, taking a written exam to test their rodeo knowledge, and, as seen in the video above, demonstrating their horsemanship skills.

The goal of these various challenges is to produce a well-rounded rodeo queen at the conclusion of the competition.

Participants in the horsemanship challenge were required to follow two distinct patterns in order to be judged.

Judges also look at how the contestants control the horse, their appearance and demeanor, as well as a “queen’s wave” and a flag-carrying test, which are all part of the rodeo queen pageant.

Each contestant is assigned to one of three titles based on their age group: “Little Miss First Frontier Circuit” for those aged 8 to 12, “Miss Teen First Frontier Circuit” for those aged 13 to 17, and “Miss First Frontier Circuit” for those aged 18 to 26.

In addition to the title, each winner receives a perpetual rodeo crown, a pair of shaps, a jacket, a customized belt buckle, and several other prizes.

Different contestants are also awarded prizes if they win specific rounds such as horsemanship, speech, appearance, or personality.

Learn more about the pageant and see highlights from it by watching the video above.