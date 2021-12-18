In the aftermath of the tornado that killed six Amazon employees, Jeff Bezos threw a PARTY at his Beverly Hills mansion.

In the aftermath of the tornado disaster that killed six Amazon employees, Jeff Bezos threw a PARTY at his Beverly Hills mansion.

In the aftermath of the tornado disaster that killed at least six Amazon employees, billionaire Jeff Bezos allegedly threw a lavish party at his Beverly Hills mansion.

On Friday night, several twisters slammed into an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, completely destroying the structure.

The roof of the warehouse was ripped off, and the concrete walls of the warehouse collapsed, leaving the site in shambles.

Following the tragedy, photos appear to show a party at Bezos’ Beverly Hills mansion.

It comes after the tech mogul was slammed for celebrating the launch of his Blue Origin spaceship.

When he went on social media on Saturday morning to praise a successful landing of one of his Blue Origin missions, the Amazon founder made no mention of the deadly collapse.

“Happy crew this morning in the training center,” the billionaire wrote alongside a photo of “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan, a daughter of Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard, and four others on Instagram.

“The news from Edwardsville is tragic,” Bezos wrote a few hours later.

We’re devastated by the loss of our teammates there, and our hearts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones.

“Everyone on the Edwardsville show knows that the Amazon team is dedicated to helping them and will be there for them throughout this crisis.”

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of the heroic first responders who have worked tirelessly at the scene.”

Among the victims were Clayton Cope, Deandre S Morrow, Kevin Dickey, Etheria Hebb, Larry Virden, and Austin McEwan.

Clayton, a 29-year-old Navy veteran, attempted to warn his coworkers about the impending storm.

“He just said he needed to tell someone that [the tornado]was coming,” his mother Carla Cope told The Daily Beast.

He was a sweet man with a big heart.”

Following the storm, she went to the warehouse in search of her son.

Clayton didn’t make it, she found out hours later from authorities.

Clayton is a “one-of-a-kind person,” according to longtime friend Leighton Grothaus.

The youngest victim, cargo driver McEwen, died while seeking refuge in the bathroom with coworkers.

He was an only child, according to his friends, who enjoyed hunting with his buddies.

He was a friend of mine who didn’t make it,” said coworker Brian Erdmann, who was on his way to the warehouse to make a delivery.

“I probably would have been in the same place if I had returned 45 minutes earlier.”

I would have rushed over to help him.”

