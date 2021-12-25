In the California bay, a 31-year-old bodyboarder is killed by a shark.

The Los Angeles Times (TNS) published an article by Andrew J Campa.

LOS ANGELES — A 31-year-old man was killed by a shark off the coast of Morro Bay on Friday morning, the first such death in San Luis Obispo County in 18 years.

According to Eric Endersby, Morro Bay harbor patrol director, county officials are contacting family members before releasing the man’s identity.

Endersby speculated that the man was a bodyboarder.

A nearby female surfer initially assisted the man.

Endersby said she doesn’t appear to be related and that she wasn’t present during the attack.

A surfer dragged the man down to the beach.

Endersby said firefighters and police arrived at the scene at 10:48 a.m., and paramedics declared the bodyboarder dead.

The investigation is being conducted by the county coroner.

A state Fish and Wildlife biologist was present, according to Endersby, to determine the shark’s type and size.

For the next 24 hours, surfers and swimmers have been prohibited from entering the waters of State Parks Beach near Morro Strand, where the attack occurred, and nearby Morro Bay beaches.

Beaches are still accessible to walkers and other visitors.

Endersby estimates that 25 to 30 people were in the area when the man was dragged out of the water, but it’s unclear whether anyone saw the attack.

Endersby, who has worked for the harbor patrol for 28 years, said there have been a few recent shark attacks in the area in the last decade, but no fatalities.

After a Christmas Eve argument in their Alabama home, a 14-year-old boy and his father were killed, according to the sheriff.

Islands refuse entry due to an outbreak on a third cruise ship based in Florida.