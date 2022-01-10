In the camp fire, the Rohingya refugees lost “everything.”

In the camp fire, the Rohingya refugees have lost “everything.”

A fire has engulfed a refugee camp in Bangladesh, home to more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims.

Bangladesh, DHAKA

After a fire in their refugee camp on Sunday gutted whatever meager belongings they had, thousands of Rohingya men, women, and children in Bangladesh spent the night without a roof over their heads.

According to eyewitnesses, the makeshift tents in Cox’s Bazaar, the country’s coastal district, where the world’s largest refugee camp is located, caught fire on Sunday evening.

“I went to work,” says the narrator.

I noticed the fire when I returned home in the evening.

Everything has been completely destroyed.

Nurul Kabir, a Rohingya refugee, said: “We lost everything.”

Rescuers and authorities are surveying the area and formulating a plan to rehabilitate the refugees.

Bangladesh’s refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, Shah Rezwan Hayat, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that cloth tents are being arranged for the refugees.

So far, no fatalities have been reported, though some people have suffered minor injuries, he said.

According to initial reports, the fire spread after a cooking gas cylinder exploded.

This is not the first time a fire has erupted in the camps, which house over a million refugees in deplorable living conditions.

60 makeshift tents caught fire in July of last year.

A massive fire at the camp killed 15 people in March.

On April 2, another fire in the camp’s market killed three Rohingyas and damaged seven shops.

Another fire destroyed more than 500 Rohingya shanties in mid-January of last year.

The majority of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh fled Myanmar in August 2017 after a brutal military crackdown in their home country.

Since the month of August,

According to a report by the Ontario International Development Agency, nearly 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed, with over 34,000 being thrown into fires, over 114,000 beaten, and as many as 18,000 Rohingya women and girls raped.