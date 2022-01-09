In the car, a toddler grabs a gun and shoots the baby and the mother.

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) — A handgun went off in the hands of a toddler in a Walmart parking lot in Texas on Wednesday, wounding the child’s mother in the arm and side and a young sibling in the leg, according to police.

Granbury, Texas, is about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth, and the shooting took place there.

When the 2-year-old took the gun from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a 1-year-old sibling and their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door, the gun discharged once, according to police.

According to police, the children’s father, who is 26 years old, was standing near the back of the vehicle.

The mother and her 1-year-old were taken to hospitals in Fort Worth, but neither was seriously injured, according to police Lt.

Russell Grizzard is a fictional character.

According to Grizzard, police are still investigating and haven’t decided whether or not to press charges.

