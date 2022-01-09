In the cliff collapse in Brazil, how many people died?

On January 8, a cliff collapse in Brazil claimed the lives of several people.

Tourist motorboats riding through the lake were struck by a canyon wall that had collapsed.

On January 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. local time (14:00 a.m. GMT), a cliff on Furnas Lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, collapsed onto tourist boats.

Following an incident in Brazil’s south-east, at least seven people have been killed, three are still missing, and nearly 32 have been injured.

More survivors are being sought by the Brazilian Navy and local firefighters in the water.

One of the boats, at the very least, was sunk.

Onlookers attempt to warn the boats as the rock detaches from the cliff in a viral video.

Broken bones and head and face injuries were among the injuries sustained by those involved in the accident.

The collapse occurred after days of rain in the area, which made the cliffs more vulnerable to collapse, according to Romeu Zema, the governor of Minas Gerais.

He wrote in Portuguese, “I sympathize with the families during this difficult time.”

The accident is still being investigated.

The state of Minas Gerais, where the collapse occurred, had been experiencing heavy rainfall for two weeks prior to the accident.

The rain caused the cliff’s rocks to loosen gradually, eventually detaching from the cliff and falling into Lake Furnas and onto the boats.

In a tweet written in Portuguese, Minas Gerais’ Governor addressed the tragedy:

“We are currently experiencing the pain of a tragedy in our state as a result of heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a stone wall in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio.

The Civil Defense and Fire Department of the Minas government has been present since the beginning.”

According to the United States Geographical Survey, rockslides in the United States kill between 25 and 50 people each year.

Rock slides, on the other hand, claim the lives of thousands of people every year all over the world.

Rock falls, debris flows, and volcanic debris flows account for the majority of these deaths.

The loosening of rock formations that occurs as a result of heavy rainfall, flooding, and fires is usually the cause of these events.