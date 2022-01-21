In the crash that killed a teen in New Jersey, the drunk driver was going 90 mph, according to the prosecutor.

According to the prosecutor, the drunk driver in the crash that killed a teen in New Jersey was going 90 mph.

Last year in Burlington County, an intoxicated woman was driving more than 90 mph with her headlights off after drinking at a bar, killing the 17-year-old driver.

According to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina, Wanda Sprague, 54, of Pemberton Township, was charged with reckless manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the fatal crash.

Sprague had left a Browns Mills bar and was driving her Chrysler 300 when it collided head-on with Kayla Bowen’s Nissan Sentra shortly after 9 p.m.

In the month of December,

The prosecutor claims there were 16 in Pemberton Township.

Bowen, a senior at Pemberton Township High School, was killed near Lakehurst Road and Rancocas Lane, according to Coffina and township Police Chief Jason Watters in a joint statement.

According to the prosecutor, Sprague sustained “extensive injuries” in the collision.

She was also charged with multiple traffic violations, including operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Coffina.

Bowen, who was born in Hoboken and was enrolled in her high school’s medical arts program, was described in her obituary as a “caring, thoughtful, compassionate, strong, intelligent, honorable, trustworthy, sassy, witty, funny, and loving person.”

“Everyone who met her was smitten by her.

Kayla was a natural at whatever she attempted.

She was a gifted and imaginative artist.

She could also build and repair almost anything.

She was a natural when it came to martial arts.

“There was nothing Kayla couldn’t do,” the obituary said.

We need your help with our journalism.

Subscribing to NJcom is quick and easy.

Noah Cohen’s email address is [email protected]

Three people were fatally shot, including an anti-violence activist, according to Baltimore police.

After leaving a central Pennsylvania restaurant, two women believe Apple AirTag was used to track them.