In the death of a mother shielding her son on the front porch, Harrisburg police have charged a second man.

A second man has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed a woman on her front porch and injured her 6-year-old son this summer.

Erin Walsh, 27, was fatally shot in the head and leg on June 28 in the 1400 block of Berryhill Street.

According to court records, her son was struck in both legs and has recovered, but still walks with a limp.

Deron Scott was charged with criminal homicide, six other felonies, and one misdemeanor by police on Wednesday.

He allegedly fired a gun from the passenger seat of a vehicle that passed by Walsh’s home, according to police.

Scott is still on the run.

His whereabouts are being investigated by police.

Tips can be faxed to 717-558-6900 or emailed to the Crimewatch website.

Tipsters may be eligible for monetary compensation.

Walsh died as a result of her son’s protection, according to her husband.

When she was hit, she had grabbed her son and was attempting to bring him inside.

Raymeir Haynes, 30, was charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault, and five other charges by a grand jury earlier this month.

He is still being held in jail with no bond.

Video surveillance cameras captured images of a Kia Optima linked to Haynes before and after the shooting, according to court documents filed against him.

Haynes is suspected of driving a white Kia Optima past Walsh’s house, then turning around and driving back by, but this time opening fire with his passenger.

It was around 7:00 p.m.

According to the grand jury presentation, “video surveillance captured Haynes driving the vehicle and holding a firearm within moments of the shooting.”

Several other people were outside, on porches and on neighboring properties, at the time of the shooting.

To avoid being hit by bullets, they had to duck for cover.

Someone on the block may have also fired a shot at the Kia, according to police.

Correy A Hill, 38, was charged with aggravated assault and possessing a firearm while prohibited.

In lieu of a (dollar)500,000 cash bond, he is still being held in jail.

