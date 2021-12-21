In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Nations extends its peacekeeping mission.

The United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been extended.

MONUSCO’s mandate to help maintain security in eastern DRC has been extended for one year by the Security Council.

UGANDA, KAMPALA

According to local reports, the UN has extended the mandate of its peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) for another year.

According to UN Radio, the Security Council has directed peacekeepers to focus on the country’s northeast and increase joint operations with the Congolese military. The decision took effect on Monday.

The resolution, which was drafted by France and unanimously adopted by all 15 members of the Security Council, extends MONUSCO until the end of the year.

With a maximum of 14,160 troops and 2,001 police officers, the number of troops will be increased to 20 next year.

MONUSCO has played a critical role in maintaining security in the eastern DRC, where numerous militias and rebel groups are active, attacking villages and looting property.

The United Nations Security Council established the mission to monitor the country’s peace in 1999.