In the Dominican Republic, a plane crash has claimed the lives of nine people.

A private plane took off from La Isabela International Airport bound for Florida, USA.

According to authorities, a private plane crashed in the Dominican Republic’s capital of Santo Domingo, killing seven passengers and two crew members.

The plane was attempting an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport 15 minutes after takeoff when the accident occurred.

The plane’s operator, Helidosa Aviation Group, said in a Twitter statement that six of the passengers were foreign nationals and one was Dominican.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.