In the early hours of Christmas morning, a father and two sons are killed in a house fire caused by lights on a Christmas tree.

In the early hours of Christmas morning, a DAD and his two sons were tragically killed in a deadly fire allegedly started by the lights on the family tree.

Eric King, 41, and two of his children, Liam, 11, and Patrick, 8, were killed in a fast-moving fire that broke out in their home on Saturday.

His wife Kristen and son Brady, 13, escaped the fire but were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Bucks County Courier Times reports that two of the family’s dogs died in the accident.

According to Quakertown police, firefighters were dispatched to the home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, around 1.20 a.m. on Christmas Day.

One-half of a twin home was ablaze when firefighters arrived.

According to reports, the flames were so intense that firefighters were unable to enter the house to fight the fire.

“It was such a hot fire,” Quakertown Chief of Police Scott McElree told KYW-TV. “Most of the content where it started is burnt.”

“Right now, we believe we’re looking at a Christmas tree that may have caught fire as a result of Christmas lights on that Christmas tree,” he added.

“We’ll keep looking into why it caught fire, but the evidence shows it started in the Christmas tree.”

It was a real tree, by the way.

A Christmas tree “burns quickly and very hot,” according to McElree.

“When the tree dries up, it becomes a ferocious and powerful source.”

There’s a lot of heat, so that probably helped.”

The house next door was damaged, but the family inside escaped with minor injuries.

The neighbor barely made it out in time, according to Karen Hammerschmidt, who runs Quakertown Community Outreach and was on the scene overnight.

“It’s a miracle she and her son and dog made it out with only the clothes on their backs.”

“The fire was lit in a matter of minutes,” she explained.

Kristen and Brady have set up a GoFundMe page to help them cope with their grief over the loss of their family and home.

“Eric and Kristin King’s home caught fire in the early hours of Christmas morning.

Brady, their oldest child, and Kristin survived, but Eric, Liam, Patrick, and their two dogs did not.

The fire obliterated their entire home,” according to the campaign.

The couple, who were high school sweethearts, were “always smiling and full of positive spirits,” according to the article.

The family is also a “big part of the Quakertown Youth Baseball Association and spent a lot of time…

