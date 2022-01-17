In the event of escalation in Ukraine, Germany threatens to “take measures” against the Russian pipeline.

In the event of escalation in Ukraine, Germany threatens to “take measures” against a Russian pipeline.

Nord Stream II, according to Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, is an ‘economic project with political and geostrategic aspects.’

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

If Russia escalates its aggression in Ukraine, Germany’s foreign minister warned on Monday that Berlin and its allies will “take joint appropriate measures” against the Nord Stream II gas pipeline.

Annalena Baerbock, speaking at a news conference in Kyiv after meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, said Germany views Nord Stream II as an economic project with “political, geostrategic aspects.”

“European law applies to energy projects in Germany, and this includes Nord Stream 2,” she said.

Because European law has not yet been fully implemented in this project, the certification process has been halted.

We see geostrategic connections at the same time; otherwise, we wouldn’t have talked about it as much.”

“If there is a further escalation on the part of Russia, we, along with our partners, will take appropriate joint measures,” she added.

Kuleba, for one, said he discussed arms deliveries with Baerbock, adding that Ukraine prefers a diplomatic solution to the country’s ongoing crisis in the east, where Western countries have condemned violence by Russian-backed separatists amid a Russian buildup of thousands of troops across the border.

He also mentioned that the Normandy Four format, which includes Germany, France, Russia, and Ukraine, was being revived.

The United States recently issued a warning to its European allies about a potential Russian military attack, alleging that Moscow is planning a false flag operation to justify an invasion of Ukraine by sabotaging its own forces while posing as a Ukrainian attack.

Russia claims that the Ukrainian military, backed by a NATO fleet in the Black Sea, conducts military operations near its borders and employs weapons capable of reaching Russian territory.

Furthermore, Moscow claims that US private military companies are supplying military aid to the Ukrainian army, causing the country’s “extreme concern.”