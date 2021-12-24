In the face of anti-vaxxer backlash from right-wing allies, Trump promotes the COVID vaccine.

New York Daily News’ Dave Goldiner

Former President Donald Trump still wants to be known as the man who introduced the COVID vaccine to the United States.

Despite his MAGA supporters spreading anti-vaxxer lies, Trump reiterated his strong support for the life-saving vaccines on Thursday.

“The vaccines are effective…

“Those who do not take the vaccine get very sick and end up in the hospital,” Trump said in a new interview with right-wing media personality Candace Owens.

Vaccine mandates and other COVID-related restrictions are not supported by Trump.

He didn’t hesitate, however, to tell his adoring fans to get their shots.

Trump added, “It’s still their decision.”

“However, if you get the vaccine, you’re safe.”

When Owens tried to blame President Biden because, despite the mass vaccination campaign, more people died under his watch than under Trump’s, Trump refused to fall for it.

“Look, the vaccine’s results are excellent, and if you do have (side effects), it’s a very minor form,” Trump continued.

“Vaccines do not cause people to die.”

During his presidency, Trump has long boasted about spearheading the effort to develop vaccines.

He stepped up his campaign to claim credit for the vaccines recently, telling supporters at a rally that he had received his booster shot.

The MAGA crowd booed, but it received rare praise from across the political spectrum, including a thumbs up from President Biden.

Trump supporters are far less likely to get vaccinated than the general public, and his allies in Congress and the media, including Owens, are among the most outspoken anti-vaxxers.