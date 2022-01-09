In the face of protests, Kazakhstan imposes a 180-day state regulation on fuel and food prices.

According to the Interior Ministry, over 200 people were detained during massive anti-price demonstrations across Central Asia.

Kazakhstani President Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Nursultan Nazar

Kazakhstan decided on Wednesday to implement 180-day price controls on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), gasoline, and diesel fuel, as well as basic food products, in order to contain rising prices in the country.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took additional stabilizing measures in a meeting with relevant institutions on the Central Asian country’s socio-economic situation.

“It is necessary to introduce state-level price regulation for socially important foodstuffs.

“This will be decided by (regional heads) based on the socioeconomic situation in each region,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The new measures also put off for a year a decision to move all LPG sales to online platforms.

In the country of 19 million people, this decision was set to take effect in January 2022.

A rent subsidy for low-income residents was also implemented, as well as a moratorium on the prices of home utilities.

Tokayev also ordered the creation of a public fund to improve the healthcare system and assist children, which will be funded by both private and public sources.

200 people have been arrested for causing a riot.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan announced that over 200 people were detained for disrupting public order during Tuesday’s demonstrations across the country.

During the protests, 37 police cars were damaged, 95 officers were injured, and one car was set ablaze, according to the ministry.

Massive rallies were held in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, and police are still deployed on the streets.

Tokayev approved the resignation of Prime Minister Askar Mamin and his ministers on Wednesday, blaming the government for the protests against a recent hike in LPG prices.

First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was named interim prime minister by decree.

Despite the fact that the decree takes effect right away, Cabinet members are expected to continue working until a new government is formed.

Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region in western Kazakhstan between Jan.

5-19 in order to keep the public safe.

He also imposed a curfew in Almaty, the country’s former capital, where tens of thousands of people were stranded.

