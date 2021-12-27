In the face of the omicron threat, German hospitals are facing a staffing shortage.

In the face of the omicron threat, German hospitals are experiencing a staffing shortage.

According to a new report, hospitals are under enormous strain due to financial issues and a critical staffing shortage.

BERLIN (Germany)

As Germany prepares for a massive fifth wave of coronavirus infections, hospitals are facing staffing shortages and budget problems, according to a new report released on Monday.

According to the Hospital Barometer 2021 survey, nearly four out of five hospitals are experiencing unprecedented staffing shortages, including specialist staff to work in intensive care units.

According to a study conducted by the German Hospital Institute, there are currently 14,500 nursing vacancies and 8,000 critical care positions open.

Despite the government’s support, nearly 60% of hospitals expect financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic’s effects, according to the representative survey.

According to the report, many hospitals have canceled non-urgent operations, and patient visits have decreased as people fear contracting COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Germany has reached a milestone of 7 million confirmed coronavirus infections.

In the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute reported 13,908 new daily infections and 69 coronavirus-related deaths.

While the country’s fourth wave has stabilized in recent weeks, officials are concerned about the omicron variant’s rapid spread in neighboring countries.

Due to omicron, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned last week that the country should expect a massive fifth wave of COVID-19 at the start of next month.

To protect themselves against the mutating variant, he urged citizens to strictly adhere to anti-coronavirus measures and receive their COVID-19 booster shots.

Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the premiers of the federal states reached an agreement on tougher restrictions to combat the spread of the novel variant.

Large-scale sporting events, such as football matches, will now be held without the presence of spectators, according to the new rules.

On New Year’s Eve, large public parties and gatherings will be prohibited.

If everyone is vaccinated or has recovered, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed to meet indoors or outdoors for private gatherings.