In the face of the Omicron wave sweeping the UK, government shelves plan to charge for lateral flow tests.

In the face of an Omicron wave sweeping the UK, the government plans to charge for lateral flow tests.

The government planned to phase out free rapid tests in the new year, but they are now critical in the fight against rising infection rates.

As a result of Omicron causing a record level of infection, the government has been forced to put plans to start charging for lateral flow tests in the New Year on hold.

As the Treasury seeks to rein in spending on the pandemic, the Department of Health and Social Care hoped to be ready to start charging for the free rapid Covid tests by the New Year.

The government stated in its so-called winter plan, released in September, that it would “continue to provide the public with free lateral flow tests in the coming months.”

“At a later stage, as the government’s response to the virus changes, universal free provision of LFDs [lateral flow devices]will end, and individuals and businesses using the tests will bear the cost,” according to the Covid response plan.

However, the government and health officials are now relying on simple lateral flow tests to keep the rise in Omicron cases at bay. They have advised people to use them before visiting people over the holidays, and they are a requirement for entry to some events under Plan B.

In July, the government in England ended free lateral flow tests for businesses, and it was reported that a charging system was being developed for public use at the start of next year.

Among the preparations is ensuring that payment capabilities are available on the government’s website by January 1st.

Despite initial findings that the variant is milder than Delta, the previously dominant strain, the arrival of Omicron in November has resulted in an increase in infections and fears that the NHS will become overwhelmed by hospitalizations.

On Thursday, a total of 119,789 new Covid cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 678,165 in the last seven days.

A total of 1,004 people were admitted to hospitals, and 147 people died from Covid within 28 days of receiving a positive test.

There are no plans to charge for lateral flow tests in the new year, according to Public Health England, and there are no current plans to charge for the tests.

A representative from the DHSC was also contacted for comment.

