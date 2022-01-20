In the federal trial over George Floyd’s assassination, jury selection has begun.

In the federal trial over George Floyd’s murder, jury selection has begun.

(AP) — Jury selection for the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s constitutional rights in his death began Thursday, with the judge dismissing several people who said they couldn’t be impartial.

Floyd’s civil rights were allegedly violated while J Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao were acting under government authority.

Separately, they’ve been charged with murder and manslaughter in state court after fellow officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the ground.

According to legal experts, the federal trial will be more difficult than the state trial, which is set for June 13, because prosecutors in this case will have to prove that the officers willfully violated Floyd’s constitutional rights by seizing him without cause and depriving him of his liberty without due process.

“They’re charged with what they did in the state case,” says the prosecutor.

That they in some way aided and abetted Chauvin.

They’re charged with what they didn’t do in the federal case, which is a significant difference.

Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and professor at the University of St. Thomas, said, “It’s a different kind of accountability.”

Thomas School of Law is a law school in the state of Texas.

Another former federal prosecutor, Phil Turner, said that prosecutors must show that the officers should have done something to stop Chauvin rather than that they did something to Floyd directly.

Potential jurors had already completed a lengthy questionnaire and were being led into a federal courtroom in St. Louis.

Judge Paul Magnuson of the United States District Court began questioning them in groups.

The process will continue until a group of 40 people has been selected.

Then each side will have a chance to strike jurors with their challenges.

In the end, 18 jurors will be chosen, with 12 deliberating jurors and six alternates.

A man who claimed he had a problem watching the video of Floyd’s arrest and had made a personal decision to stop watching the video about six months ago was among the jurors excused on Thursday.

Others were excused after they stated that they did not believe they could be impartial, including one man who stated that his faith also prevents him from doing so…

