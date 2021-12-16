In the fight against Omicron, Scotland will enact new covid rules for pubs, restaurants, and shops.

Nicola Sturgeon recently made a statement in the Scottish Parliament, announcing strict new measures for the hospitality and retail industries in an attempt to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Protections to help stop the virus from spreading will become a legal requirement for businesses, with the Scottish Government issuing new instructions to pubs, restaurants, and shops.

“First and foremost, we want to keep businesses open,” Nicola Sturgeon said in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon, “but to help achieve this, we’re asking them to step up the protections in place in their premises.”

“We intend to amend regulations to make it legal for those who run businesses or provide services to take reasonable steps to reduce the risk of transmission.”

“This week, we’ll issue guidance to clarify what this means for different sectors.”

Slowing the transmission of the Omicron variant, according to the First Minister, will allow the NHS to get boosters to as many adults as possible as quickly as possible.

“For example, in retail, it will entail a return to the types of protections in place at the start of the pandemic, such as measures to avoid crowding and bottlenecks,” she explained.

“Physical separation, customer flow control measures, and protective screens will all be part of this.”

“It will mean, for example, measures to reduce crowding at bars and between tables, as well as a reminder of the requirement to collect customer contact information to aid in contact tracing.”

Employers have also been informed that it is now a legal requirement to allow employees to work from home where possible, with Ms Sturgeon adding: “I am grateful to employers who are already allowing employees to work from home where possible, but we are not yet maximizing the impact of home working to reduce the overall number of contacts we have.”

“Of course, there are some people who are unable to work from home, such as those in manufacturing or the hospitality industry.”

