In the first lockdown, prostate cancer diagnoses fell by 54% because more cases were discovered at an advanced stage.

Prostate cancer diagnoses dropped by 54% in the first lockdown, as more cases were discovered at an “advanced stage.”

Men are urged to contact their doctors if they have any concerns, as’sobering’ statistics suggest that the Covid pandemic went undetected.

Between April and June 2020, the number of patients diagnosed with prostate cancer fell by 54% in England, highlighting the pandemic’s massive impact on detecting other serious diseases.

Overall, the number of men newly diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020 was down 28.9% from the previous year (33,045 vs 42,591).

The greatest impact, however, was seen in the second quarter of the year, when the country was under siege.

The National Prostate Cancer Audit 2021 for England and Wales discovered that a higher proportion of men diagnosed with prostate cancer since April 2020 – 21% vs. 17% – were diagnosed at the most advanced stage, compared to the previous year.

Although the audit, published by the Royal College of Surgeons, did not specify why there was such a drop, the authors claimed that other evidence points to the “likely” cause being the first national lockdown and patients’ reluctance to seek help, combined with changes to NHS services.

In the three months after the first lockdown went into effect, there was a 48% drop in the number of men undergoing radical prostatectomy (removal of the prostate gland) compared to 2019, and a 45% drop in the number of patients undergoing radical radiotheraphy.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the care provided to cancer patients, with delays in diagnosis and treatment,” the report states.

“While the audit did not examine the reasons for each case, other evidence suggests that this situation was likely caused by steps taken to prevent the virus from spreading, changes in service delivery due to capacity constraints, and patients’ reluctance to seek care.”

The figures are “pretty sobering,” according to Will Kinnaird, a therapeutic radiographer at University College London Hospitals and a clinical champion for the charity Prostate Cancer UK.

“The Covid fallout is affecting so many men’s lives,” he said.

This is a difficult mountain to scale, and we need men to put themselves to the test.”

When the prevalence of coronavirus was at its peak.

