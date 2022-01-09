In the first week of the year, three militants were killed in Kashmir, bringing the total to 11.

In the first week of the year, three militants were killed in Kashmir, bringing the total to eleven.

Six Jaish-e-Mohammad members, two Resistance Front members, and one Pakistani national were among the militants killed in 2022, according to police.

Three militants were killed in an overnight operation in Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir, according to police.

In the first week of the new year, Indian forces in the disputed Himalayan region have killed 11 Kashmiri militants.

In an operation in Chadoora, a town in the central Budgam district, three members of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant group were shot dead, according to a police statement.

It was also discovered that they had three assault rifles and other “incriminating materials” in their possession.

Waseem, a resident of Srinagar’s capital, was among those killed.

Earlier on Wednesday, police claimed to have killed three JeM militants in the southern Pulwama district, one of the four areas in Kashmir that have been at the forefront of a new and intensified wave of militancy over the past decade.

That came a day after Indian forces shot and killed two TRF militants, both young Kashmiri men, in the neighboring Kulgam district.

TRF, according to Indian authorities, is a front for the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

3, Two militants were gunned down in Srinagar, one of whom was a Pakistani national.

The Pakistani national was accused by police of being involved in a deadly attack on two cops in the northern Bandipora district in December.

An “unidentified” man was shot dead in an operation in the northern border district of Kupwara on Jan. 11, making him the 11th militant killed by Indian forces this year.

In Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, Indian security forces killed 168 militants, 19 of whom were foreign nationals, according to police chief Kumar, who spoke to the daily Greater Kashmir last week.

Last year, he added, a total of 34 civilians and 29 security personnel, including police officers, soldiers, and paramilitary soldiers, were killed in the region.

Disputed territory

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is claimed by both India and Pakistan.

China also controls a small portion of Kashmir.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since 1947, two of which were over Kashmir: in 1948, 1965, and 1971.

