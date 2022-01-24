In the freezing Michigan woods, a police K9 rescues a missing Pennsylvania man.

A police K9 locates a missing Pennsylvania man in the frigid Michigan woods.

GERRISH TOWNSHIP, MI – Over the weekend, a police K9 rescued a Pennsylvania man from the freezing Northern Michigan woods, according to police.

Deputy Dakota Darsow and K9 Ghost were dispatched to a scene around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan.

According to a news release from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on March 23 in Gerrish Township.

Police in Gerrish Township were looking into a report of a suspicious missing male who had wandered into the woods near Ivy Road and hadn’t returned for several hours, according to police.

It was about 11 degrees outside.

Officers thought they knew who the man was and were concerned that he was cognitively impaired.

Before finding the man, Ghost and Darsow tracked him for about a half mile through dense woods.

The 58-year-old claimed he went for a walk and became disoriented.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Ghost has done it again.

The sheriff’s office exclaimed, “Good Boy!”

