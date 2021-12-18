In the Ghislane Maxwell trial, a former Miss Sweden testifies as other witnesses drop out.

In the Ghislane Maxwell trial, a former Miss Sweden testifies after other witnesses withdraw.

As Ghislaine Maxwell’s team attempts to fly in an 81-year-old witness, a former beauty queen who once dated Jeffrey Epstein has testified.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial in New York heard from a former Miss Sweden who dated the late, disgraced Jeffrey Epstein for years.

Before the court adjourned for a break on Friday, Eva Dubin-Andersson, a beauty queen and Ford model-turned-doctor, told the court that she dated Epstein from 1983 to 1991.

Ms. Dubin-Andersson is married to billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin and has three children with him. Mr. Dubin has previously been accused of having sex with a minor, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which he vehemently denies.

Ms Roberts Giuffre has claimed she was Epstein and Maxwell’s “sex slave” and that Mr Dubin was involved in the couple’s sex-trafficking ring, both of which he denies.

Maxwell, 59, has denied charges that she acted as a madam for disgraced financier Harvey Epstein, recruiting and grooming young girls for him to sexually abuse.

When it was revealed that one witness refused to respond to a subpoena, another had vowed to plead the fifth amendment (the right to refuse to answer questions), and a third had withdrawn, one of Maxwell’s lawyers, Laura Menninger, told Judge Alison Nathan that her client’s “life is on the line.”

In addition, at the last minute, Maxwell’s legal team attempted to fly in an 81-year-old pub owner from England to bolster her case.

Maxwell’s lawyers said the earliest he could arrive in the United States and testify is Monday.

The man lived across the street from a house Maxwell owned and could vouch for when she lived there, according to the court, which highlighted inconsistencies in the accuser’s testimony.

The trial, which began on November 29, is progressing faster than expected, allowing the defense to rest its case as early as Friday, followed by closing arguments from both sides next week.

Following the summaries, the judge will instruct the non-sequestered jurors.

The defense has tried to discredit four women’s credibility by claiming that their memories have become jumbled over time and that they are financially motivated to accuse Maxwell.

The inner circle of the one-time couple included royalty, Hollywood stars, and former US presidents.