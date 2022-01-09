In the Glasgow school register, ACDC’s Cranhill origins are revealed.

This tiny piece of rock and roll history, a register from a Cranhill school with Angus Young’s name on it, could well be considered the holy grail of Angus Young artefacts.

On what would have been Malcolm Young’s 69th birthday earlier this week, the rock community paid tribute to him.

While most people are aware that ACDC is an Australian rock band (formed in Sydney in 1973), many are unaware that Malcolm and his brother Angus are Glasgow natives.

In March of 2020, Glasgow Live unearthed a piece of rock and roll history

The register is from Milncroft Primary School in Cranhill, where Angus and his brother Malcolm spent their early years before emigrating to Australia. Malcolm unfortunately passed away in 2017.

It states that Angus lives at 6 Skerryvore Road in the scheme in the city’s north east, and that his birthday is March 31, 1955.

It wouldn’t have been long before Angus and his family moved to Australia in 1963, a decade before he and Angus and Malcolm founded ACDC in 1973.

Dougie McEwan, a former classmate of Angus’s, owns the gold dust piece of Glasgow rock ‘n’ roll history.

Dougie was not only Angus’s classmate, but he also delivered papers to the Young family before they moved to Australia.

“I was in his class, no question about it,” Dougie told Glasgow Live about the school register.

Angus was a name that stuck with me.

The name comes to mind.

“I remember a girl and a boy emigrating to Australia. I remember two of them.”

There were a lot of kids emigrating from the area at the time.

They were given a send-off.

“I grew up on Crowlin Crescent, looking out over Cranhill Park, near Angus.

I used to deliver The Saturday Evening Citizen newspaper to the Youngs with my old pal Charlie.”

Dougie, who lives in Barrhead, was only able to recall the incident thanks to his friend Charlie, whom he met in Australia a few years ago.

